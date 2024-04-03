News Central Asia (nCa)

TIR-EPD system is in effect at all customs posts of Turkmenistan

The State Customs Service of Turkmenistan has implemented the TIR-Electronic Pre-Declaration (TIR-EPD) system at all border checkpoints, including Altyn Asyr, Artyk, Sarakhs, Serkhetabat, Imamnazar, Farap, Dashoguzavtoyollary, and Garabogaz. This digital initiative simplifies and expedites the movement of international cargo across Turkmenistan’s borders.

Developed by the International Road Transport Union (IRU), TIR-EPD is a free application that allows TIR Carnet holders to submit online preliminary cargo information to customs authorities in various countries.

The system facilitates the pre-clearance of goods and vehicles entering or transiting Turkmenistan. Additionally, it transmits similar information to customs authorities of other member countries adhering to the Customs Convention on the International Carriage of Goods under Cover of a TIR Carnet.

The State Customs Service is currently working to integrate TIR-EPD with the e-TIR (electronic TIR) system. This integration will fully automate customs clearance at borders, further enhancing efficiency in international trade. ///nCa, 3 April 2024

 

 

