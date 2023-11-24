Customs services of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye to Establish Joint Consultative Group

Striving for enhancing customs cooperation and facilitating trade flows, representatives of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, and the Ministry of Trade of Türkiye convened for a trilateral meeting via video link on 23 November 2023.

This meeting, initiated by the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, aimed to operationalize the trilateral intergovernmental Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on 14 December 2022, during the trilateral summit in Turkmenbashi.

The MoU establishes a Joint Consultative Group, tasked with streamlining customs procedures, fostering mutual information exchange, and creating favorable conditions for trade growth.

During the meeting, the parties agreed to promptly exchange information regarding the members of the Joint Consultative Group, finalized the location and schedule for the group’s inaugural meeting, and explored mechanisms for exchanging data on goods and vehicles transiting across their respective customs borders. ///nCa, 24 November 2023

