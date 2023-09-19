News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmenistan and Russia Discuss Draft Customs Agreements

On 18 September 2023, a delegation from the Federal Customs Service of the Russian Federation arrived in Ashgabat for a two-day visit, according to the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.

The two sides held a meeting of the joint working group to discuss priority areas of cooperation.

In particular, they discussed:

  • A draft agreement on mutual recognition of the relevant institutions of the Authorized Economic Operator
  • A draft agreement between the Federal Customs Service of Russia and the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan on the organization of a simplified procedure for customs operations when moving goods and vehicles
  • Issues of exchange of preliminary information
  • Staff training and other issues

The Russian delegation plans to visit the International Customs Terminal and hold talks at the customs administration of Arkadag city.

The visit of Russian customs officers was organized within the framework of the Joint Action Plan for 2022-2024.///nCa, 19 September 2023

 

