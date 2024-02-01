News Central Asia (nCa)

Kazakhstan Modernizes Customs Posts on the Border with Turkmenistan, China and Uzbekistan

The Government of Kazakhstan is launching a full-scale modernization of checkpoints on the border with China, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. This was announced by Vice Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Birzhanov during a press conference at the Central Communications Service under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

These measures are being taken in order to develop the country’s transit potential and increase trade turnover with neighboring countries.

The modernization includes the construction of new checkpoints with the demolition of the old infrastructure.

For example, as part of the ongoing modernization, the Alakol automobile checkpoint (border with China) is being built in a completely new place with a significant expansion of its territory. In July 2023, the Dostyk-Zheleznodorozhny inspection complex on the border with Kazakhstan was put into operation.

Along with the modernization, work is underway on digitalization and automation of technical means of customs control (scales, inspection complexes, barriers, etc.), within the framework of which centralized control of customs posts in the Main Dispatch Department is planned.

Modernization will improve the infrastructure of checkpoints, all conditions will be created for comfortable border crossing and high-quality control.

As a result of the modernization work, traffic lanes will be expanded from 2 to 6, the capacity of posts will increase 8 times, the border crossing time will be reduced to 30 minutes by automating the entire cycle of movement of goods and vehicles.///nCa, 1 February 2024

 

