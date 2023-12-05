Five-Language Information Monitors Installed at Turkmenistan’s Border Customs Posts

News Central Asia (nCa)

Information kiosks with large monitors have been installed at border customs posts in Turkmenistan, providing travelers with information on customs clearance procedures, according to the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.

The interactive help terminals are available in Turkmen, Russian, English, Turkish, and Farsi, and contain comprehensive information on customs duties, fees, and other customs procedures.

The multilingual monitors have been installed for the convenience of foreign drivers involved in international transportation.

The information kiosks were produced by Economic Society ” Aýdyň gijeler”, the largest Turkmen company for the production of electrical and electronic products. ///nCa, 5 December 2023

 

 

