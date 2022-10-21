Turkmenistan is taking further steps to digitalize the customs sector

The State Customs Service of Turkmenistan announced the integration of the information system “TIR-EPD” with the “Transit” module of the automated customs data system “ASYCUDA World”.

The “TIR-EPD” is a system for providing customs authorities with electronic preliminary information about goods transported by road and intended for import into the customs territory, including transit. It was developed by the International Road Transport Union.

Such electronic information enables customs authorities to monitor prices, quantity and types of goods transported, which in turn will accelerate trade turnover and increase the transport and transit potential of the country.

The use of the TIR-EPD system guarantees the validity of the TIR Carnet, as well as simplifies border crossing and reduces customs clearance time.

Earlier, the Association of International Road Carriers notified that starting from 2023, the submission of preliminary cargo information will become mandatory in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 20 October 2022