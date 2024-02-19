BOMCA 10 is enhancing customs control methods of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan

From 14 to 16 February, the EU funded Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA 10) held a national workshop in Ashgabat on innovative principles and methods in risk management and green channels for national experts of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan in the field of development and implementation of risk management strategies and measures.

This workshop supported the customs service in developing and improving its risk management system through the application of innovative methods, tools and information systems used to classify and profile customs’ risks. Based on the discussions and assessment of the existing system, the expert team identified new areas for improvement and developed recommendations to further modernise the risk management and green channel systems in Turkmenistan.

The green channel system allows for simplification of customs control, which enables customs’ authorities to improve the flow of passengers and goods and deal efficiently with increasing trade volumes, without reducing the effectiveness of controls and further need for increased number of customs staff.

This workshop continues a series of dedicated activities in each Central Asian country in the framework of the Component 3, “Facilitation of Legitimate Trade Flows across Borders”, and aims to further support the regional economic integration process.///BOMCA, 16 Feb 2024