News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Vice President Visits Ashgabat

OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Vice President Visits Ashgabat

By

Reinhold Lopatka, Vice President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly is on visit to Ashgabat. On 1 April he met with Dunyagozel Gulmanova, Chairperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, Gulmanova noted that the development of cooperation with international organizations, including the OSCE, is one of the important areas of foreign policy, and cooperation with this organization is expanding in new directions.

The meeting discussed key areas of Turkmenistan’s global security strategy, as well as issues such as the use of diplomatic tools in solving various international situations by political and diplomatic means, and the importance of a culture of dialogue.

On 2 April, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmed Gurbanov.

During the meeting, the parties noted increasing cooperation between Turkmenistan and the OSCE in key areas such as energy security, transport connectivity and environmental security.

The meeting also emphasized the intensified engagement between Turkmenistan’s Mejlis and various OSCE institutions, including the Parliamentary Assembly, the Office of the High Commissioner for National Minorities, and the Bureau for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights.

Discussions focused on the growing role of parliamentary diplomacy and potential avenues for further cooperation between the Mejlis and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed their intention to continue the positive practice of co-hosting thematic seminars and conferences in Turkmenistan to stimulate inter-parliamentary dialogue and exchange views with international experts. ///nCa, 3 April 2024

 

 

Related posts:

  1. President of Turkmenistan received the Chairman of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly
  2. Turkmenistan voices Peace and Security Initiatives at OSCE Parliamentary Assembly
  3. Turkmenistan and OSCE: A Busy Year of Cooperation Ahead
  4. OSCE delegation headed by the High Commissioner on National Minorities is on visit to Ashgabat
  5. Turkmenistan’s parliamentary delegation took part in the United Nations annual hearings of the Inter-Parliamentary Union
  6. International media forum dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan and the election of our country as Vice-Chairman of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly was held in Ashgabat
  7. Meeting at the Turkmen Foreign Ministry with the Head of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat
  8. OSCE Secretary General to Discuss Regional Cooperation with Central Asian Countries in Ashgabat
  9. Turkmenistan is ready to expand cooperation with the OSCE to ensure peace and sustainable development in the region and the world
  10. UN General Assembly published in six official languages the outcomes of the international conferences convened in Ashgabat in May 2023
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan