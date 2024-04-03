OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Vice President Visits Ashgabat

Reinhold Lopatka, Vice President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly is on visit to Ashgabat. On 1 April he met with Dunyagozel Gulmanova, Chairperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, Gulmanova noted that the development of cooperation with international organizations, including the OSCE, is one of the important areas of foreign policy, and cooperation with this organization is expanding in new directions.

The meeting discussed key areas of Turkmenistan’s global security strategy, as well as issues such as the use of diplomatic tools in solving various international situations by political and diplomatic means, and the importance of a culture of dialogue.

On 2 April, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmed Gurbanov.

During the meeting, the parties noted increasing cooperation between Turkmenistan and the OSCE in key areas such as energy security, transport connectivity and environmental security.

The meeting also emphasized the intensified engagement between Turkmenistan’s Mejlis and various OSCE institutions, including the Parliamentary Assembly, the Office of the High Commissioner for National Minorities, and the Bureau for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights.

Discussions focused on the growing role of parliamentary diplomacy and potential avenues for further cooperation between the Mejlis and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed their intention to continue the positive practice of co-hosting thematic seminars and conferences in Turkmenistan to stimulate inter-parliamentary dialogue and exchange views with international experts. ///nCa, 3 April 2024