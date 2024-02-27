Meeting at the Turkmen Foreign Ministry with the Head of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat

On 26 February 2024, Myahri Byashimova, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, met with Ambassador John McGregor, Head of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat.

The meeting addressed the upcoming visit of OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid to Turkmenistan in March. Discussions also touched upon hosting a high-level meeting of Central Asian Environmental Protection Ministers in Ashgabat during Schmid’s visit.

The meeting also highlighted the positive and productive relationship between Turkmenistan and the OSCE. Both parties acknowledged the ongoing collaboration based on jointly developed annual cooperation programs. This led to a detailed discussion of the planned projects for 2024 between the Turkmen government and the OSCE Center in Ashgabat. ///nCa, 27 February 2024