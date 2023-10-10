Turkmenistan is ready to expand cooperation with the OSCE to ensure peace and sustainable development in the region and the world

Turkmenistan will continue to expand cooperation with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in the future to ensure peace and sustainable development in the region and the world. This was stated by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a meeting on 9 October 2023, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Northern Macedonia Bujar Osmani, the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister of Northern Macedonia noted the OSCE’s high interest in strengthening a fruitful dialogue with neutral Turkmenistan, which pursues a constructive policy and makes a significant contribution to ensuring peace, security, and stability in the regional and global dimension, TDH reports.

Osmani stressed the active position of Turkmenistan in the implementation of joint projects and the development of regional and international cooperation.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, in turn, stressed that Turkmenistan, being always committed to the status of permanent neutrality, consistently implements a constructive foreign policy course, in which great importance is attached to fruitful cooperation with foreign partners, including the OSCE and major international organizations.

The head of Turkmenistan noted the importance of consolidating actions within the OSCE, strengthening mutual understanding and trust between nations, improving the well-being of people, and addressing a wide range of issues through political dialogue.

President Berdimuhamedov also noted that the country attaches great importance at the state level to ensuring the protection of human rights, democratic principles, and the rule of law. He assured that cooperation with the OSCE in this direction will continue in the future.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stated the need to implement measures in specific areas, including:

Ensuring safe and reliable delivery of energy resources to world markets

Creating conditions for sustainable economic development

Increasing transport potential

Protecting the environment

Planning the rational use of water resources

In turn, Osmani assured that, for his part, he would fully contribute to the further development of a long-term trust-based partnership between Turkmenistan and the OSCE.

During the meeting, the sides stressed the constructiveness of bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and North Macedonia, expressing interest in deepening cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres. In this regard, the Head of State stressed that Turkmenistan is ready to consider proposals for cooperation in these areas. ///nCa, 10 October 2023

Foreign minister of Turkmenistan met with the OSCE Chairman-in-office

On 9 October 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the OSCE in the framework of political, economic and humanitarian dimensions, as well as priorities and prospects for joint work in the implementation of projects and programs.

The need to develop cooperation with the OSCE in such areas as energy security, transport connectivity and ecology was noted. ///MFA Turkmenistan

OSCE Chairman-in-Office had a series of meetings in Ashgabat

“Had a productive mtg with Dunyagozel Gulmanova, Chairperson of the Mejlis. I highly value the strong co-operation between the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat and the Mejlis, which continues to be an important partner for implementing OSCE initiatives”, wrote Bujar Osmani in his twitter account.

During a meeting with civil society, Bujar Osmani learned about NGO’s experience in Turkmenistan and discussed new topics of engagement where they and OSCE Centre in Ashgabat could co-operate.

He also visited the new premises of OSCE Centre in Ashgabat and planted the first tree, signifying growth and stability.

“Thank you Ambassador MacGregor your team for the warm welcome. As the OSCE Chairman-in-Office I highly appreciate the hard work, commitment and dedication of all the staff members of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat”, wrote Bujar Osmani in Twitter.

///nCa, 10 October 2023 (photo credit – account of Bujar Osmani in X)