Turkmenistan’s parliamentary delegation took part in the United Nations annual hearings of the Inter-Parliamentary Union

On February 8-9, 2024, the parliamentary delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the annual hearings of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) at the UN headquarters in New York. The hearings were held under the motto “Ending Conflicts: Recipes for a Peaceful Future”.

During the event, the President of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis and the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Tulia Axon delivered keynote speeches.

The parliamentary hearings brought together more than 300 parliamentarians and experts who exchanged views on challenges to global peace and security, ways to prevent and resolve conflicts through parliamentary diplomacy and mediation mechanisms. The particular importance of addressing the root causes of conflict, such as poverty, inequality and marginalization, was emphasized. The role of national parliaments in promoting and ensuring the accountability of governments in decision-making aimed at maintaining and establishing peace and stability was also noted.

Particular attention was also paid to the contribution of parliamentarians to the development of the Pact for the Future (the expected outcome document of the UN Summit of the Future in September 2024), the creation of a parliamentary network on peacebuilding, as well as the impact of the accelerated development of artificial intelligence systems on the promotion of democracy and human rights.

The delegation of Turkmenistan spoke on February 9 within the framework of the segment “New Threats to Peace and Technologies”.

In its statement, the delegation of Turkmenistan focused on practical initiatives to strengthen international peace and trust, promoted by the country at the global and regional levels, including through inter-parliamentary diplomacy.

In particular, the participants of the parliamentary hearings were familiarized with the results of the International Year of Dialogue held at the initiative of Turkmenistan as a guarantee of peace in 2023, the activities of the Group of Friends of Neutrality for Peace, Security and Sustainable Development, as well as practical steps to strengthen the Zone of Peace, Trust and Cooperation in Central Asia.

It was noted that the country actively promotes inter-parliamentary cooperation within the framework of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly and other multilateral parliamentary platforms. At present, the development of bilateral inter-parliamentary dialogue of Turkmenistan through 48 existing parliamentary friendship groups is also continuing. ///Permanent mission of Turkmenistan to the UN, 12 February 2024