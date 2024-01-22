Turkmenistan and OSCE: A Busy Year of Cooperation Ahead

Turkmenistan has laid out an ambitious agenda for cooperation with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in 2024, showcasing its commitment to promoting regional security and trust.

During a Cabinet of ministers meeting on 19 January 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov approved a series of proposals presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov for enhancing Turkmenistan’s cooperation with OSCE.

The initiatives set forth a dynamic schedule of events and engagement throughout the year:

International Conference in Ashgabat: The first half of 2024 will see Ashgabat host an international conference titled “The Role of Neutral States in Strengthening Security and Trust in the OSCE Region.” Permanent representatives of all OSCE member states are invited to participate.

The conference will explore issues such as the main directions of the “Global Security Strategy” initiated by Turkmenistan, as well as the use of important mechanisms of neutrality in solving various international crises through political and diplomatic means, and the revival of a culture of political dialogue.

Visit by OSCE Secretary General: March 2024 will mark a visit by the OSCE Secretary General to Turkmenistan.

Enhanced Counter-Terrorism Collaboration: Recognizing the importance of combating terrorism, the proposals aim to bolster Turkmenistan’s engagement in relevant OSCE Parliamentary Assembly activities. Plans include hosting a visit by the PA Vice-President and Head of the Committee on Combating Terrorism in April 2024 to foster deeper collaboration.

OSCE PA Regional Meeting in Ashgabat: To further bolster mutual understanding and support for Turkmenistan’s neutrality policy, the country proposes hosting a regional meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in May. This gathering would bring together parliamentarians and provide a valuable platform for dialogue and cooperation.

President Berdimuhamedov underlined the importance of these planned activities, noting that developing relationships with international organizations like the OSCE is a priority for Turkmenistan’s foreign policy.

As Ambassador John McGregor, the Center’s Head, earlier stated in the Turkmen press, 2024 marks the Center’s 25th anniversary, promising to be “an especially eventful and interesting year, full of new events and interesting initiatives.”

It’s worth noting that 2023 was already a year of significant engagement between Turkmenistan and the OSCE.

The OSCE Center in Ashgabat moved to a new building. Additionally, Turkmenistan welcomed a record number of high-ranking OSCE officials, including the Chairman-in-Office, Secretary General, High Commissioner for National Minorities, Representative on Freedom of the Media, Director of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, and President of the Parliamentary Assembly. ///nCa, 22 January 2024