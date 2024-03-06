News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmen Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange hosted successful trading session on the sidelines of Afghanistan expo in Ashgabat

Turkmen Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange hosted successful trading session on the sidelines of Afghanistan expo in Ashgabat

By

On 5 March 2024, on the sidelines of the exhibition of Afghan goods, the mobile stock exchange of the State Commodity Exchange of Turkmenistan was held in Ashgabat.

71 transactions were finalized during the session, generating significant economic activity.
The total value of the concluded transactions surpassed US $ 107 million and Turkmen Manat 33 million.

A diverse range of participants saw representatives from public and private sectors of Turkmenistan, businessmen from Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Virgin Islands, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, United Arab Emirates, Türkiye, and the United Kingdom.

Transactions included purchase of various goods.

The deals were stricken with state Concern Turkmen chemicals and Turkmen oil, ministry of industry and construction production of Turkmenistan, local companies.

The specific goods traded included fuel (ECO-93, Jet A-1, KO-20), BND 60/90 road bitumen, carbamide (Brand B), polypropylene (TPP D 30 S), portland cement (PS 400-G-20-K), flat glass, cotton fabrics, handmade Turkmen carpets.

Several contracts were signed between Turkmen and Afghan companies, fostering trade relations:
• Confectionery: Turkmen “Altyn şöhle” and Afghan “Salam Bilal Muradi” signed a supply agreement, while Turkmen “Asuda ülkäm” and Afghan “Noor Sahsmat Turk LTD” signed five similar contracts.
• Textiles and Raw Materials: Turkmen “Dostluk şöhlesi” entered three agreements: exporting masha to “Mustafa Türkmen Trading LTD”, buying autumn wool from “Surkhi zada Brothers”, and exporting millet to “Osman Azimi LTD”.
• Industrial Supplies: Turkmen “Geljege miras” and Afghan “Rahman zia trade LTD Co.” signed a contract for polypropylene products and motor oils, similar contract was signed between “Türkmen çyragy” and “Bashir Javid LTD”.
• Yarns and Carpets: “Polat dokma we söwda” and “Khurasan herat Manufacturing Carpet Co. LTD” established a partnership for importing and exporting multifilament polypropylene yarns (they are used for the production of belts, filter fabrics, heavy-duty ropes, shoes and bags)
• Foodstuffs: Turkmen “Owadan ülke” and Afghan “Qudrat Hekmat Ltd” agreed on the export of spread
• Turkmen “Täze Aý” and “Reza Manesh Brothers” signed a deal for supply of confectionery products with the Afghan “Reza Manesh Brothers”. ///nCa, 6 March 2024

 

 

 

Related posts:

  1. State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan adds more goods to online trading section of its website
  2. Single country exhibition of Afghanistan and joint Turkmen-Afghan business forum starts in Ashgabat
  3. Ashgabat to host an exhibition of Afghan goods and a Turkmen-Afghan business forum
  4. Ashgabat to host an exhibition of Afghanistan production
  5. Kazakhstan eyes on ramping up commodity exports to Turkmenistan and other neighboring countries
  6. Ashgabat hosted Turkmen-Tatarstan Business Forum
  7. Transport, Electricity and TAPI under the spotlight of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan talks in Ashgabat – Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry issued press release on Meredov and Muttaqi meeting
  8. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov visited an exhibition of Afghan goods – met with Afghanistan minister for commerce and industry – Ahmet Calik attended the meeting
  9. Turkmenistan participates in largest International Expo in Afghanistan
  10. TAPI Gas Pipeline, Power Lines, and Transport Infrastructure on the Agenda in Turkmenistan-Afghanistan Talks
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan