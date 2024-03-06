Turkmen Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange hosted successful trading session on the sidelines of Afghanistan expo in Ashgabat

On 5 March 2024, on the sidelines of the exhibition of Afghan goods, the mobile stock exchange of the State Commodity Exchange of Turkmenistan was held in Ashgabat.

71 transactions were finalized during the session, generating significant economic activity.

The total value of the concluded transactions surpassed US $ 107 million and Turkmen Manat 33 million.

A diverse range of participants saw representatives from public and private sectors of Turkmenistan, businessmen from Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Virgin Islands, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, United Arab Emirates, Türkiye, and the United Kingdom.

Transactions included purchase of various goods.

The deals were stricken with state Concern Turkmen chemicals and Turkmen oil, ministry of industry and construction production of Turkmenistan, local companies.

The specific goods traded included fuel (ECO-93, Jet A-1, KO-20), BND 60/90 road bitumen, carbamide (Brand B), polypropylene (TPP D 30 S), portland cement (PS 400-G-20-K), flat glass, cotton fabrics, handmade Turkmen carpets.

Several contracts were signed between Turkmen and Afghan companies, fostering trade relations:

• Confectionery: Turkmen “Altyn şöhle” and Afghan “Salam Bilal Muradi” signed a supply agreement, while Turkmen “Asuda ülkäm” and Afghan “Noor Sahsmat Turk LTD” signed five similar contracts.

• Textiles and Raw Materials: Turkmen “Dostluk şöhlesi” entered three agreements: exporting masha to “Mustafa Türkmen Trading LTD”, buying autumn wool from “Surkhi zada Brothers”, and exporting millet to “Osman Azimi LTD”.

• Industrial Supplies: Turkmen “Geljege miras” and Afghan “Rahman zia trade LTD Co.” signed a contract for polypropylene products and motor oils, similar contract was signed between “Türkmen çyragy” and “Bashir Javid LTD”.

• Yarns and Carpets: “Polat dokma we söwda” and “Khurasan herat Manufacturing Carpet Co. LTD” established a partnership for importing and exporting multifilament polypropylene yarns (they are used for the production of belts, filter fabrics, heavy-duty ropes, shoes and bags)

• Foodstuffs: Turkmen “Owadan ülke” and Afghan “Qudrat Hekmat Ltd” agreed on the export of spread

• Turkmen “Täze Aý” and “Reza Manesh Brothers” signed a deal for supply of confectionery products with the Afghan “Reza Manesh Brothers”. ///nCa, 6 March 2024