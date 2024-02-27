Transport, Electricity and TAPI under the spotlight of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan talks in Ashgabat – Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry issued press release on Meredov and Muttaqi meeting

Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi leading a delegation met with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov in Ashgabat on Monday, 26 February 2024.

The meeting focused on bilateral relations between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, upgrading Afghanistan’s diplomatic presence in Ashgabat, and practically starting TAPI project in Afghanistan, according to Afghanistan’s foreign ministry.

The visa facilitation for Afghan businessmen was also discussed during the talks.

Broad discussions were held regarding enhancing the supply of electricity from Turkmenistan to Herat , revitalizing the Lapis Lazuli corridor, and enhancing Afghanistan’s railways and Turkmenistan’s investment in Afghanistan.

Thanking his Turkmen counterpart for the invitation and warm welcome, Muttaqi said that bilateral visits between the two countries signifies close and fraternal relations.

He also extended gratitude to the Turkmen side for providing standard training to the railway personnel of Afghanistan, and expressed hope that more scholarships for Afghan students would be provided in the future.

Additionally, touching on Afghanistan’s full-fledged preparations for the practical commencement of the TAPI project in Afghanistan, Muttaqi expressed hope that in the near future both countries would be able to work jointly in Afghanistan.

He highlighted on the progress made at Noorul Jihad substation in Herat, and the increase of electricity supply in Herat.

Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister emphasized that economic-centric policy is the main pillar of foreign policy, which focuses on regional economic connectivity, and the construction of Afghanistan’s highways and railways is one of the priorities of Afghanistan, encouraging the Turkmen side to invest in the extension of the railway line between Torghundi-Herat city and Andakhoi-Shabarghan to Mazar-e-Sharif.

Meredov said that increasing trade with Afghanistan is a strategic priority for Turkmenistan. He promised to provide scholarships to Afghan students in the fields of electricity, railways, transport and gas.

According to Turkmen Foreign Minister, Turkmenistan has done enough work to start TAPI project, and soon the practical work will be commenced by two countries, calling TAPI an ambitious project with a strategic importance for Turkmenistan.

Meredov said that the teams are working in Herat to increase the capacity of Noorul Jihad substation so that electricity can be extensively produced to the adjacent areas of Herat city.

Calling the railway line to Afghanistan of strategic importance, Meredov said, the plan to increase the capacity of the railway station in Torghundi has been finalized, and the technical teams will start work soon.

During talks, discussion was held on Lapis lazuli route. The sides discussed the prospects of convening five-lateral meeting on Lapis lazuli corridor in Ashgabat in the near future.

To this end, the two sides agreed to continue to jointly work at high stack in the relevant areas so that practical initiative can be taken to contribute significantly in interests of two countries. ///nCa, 27 February 2024