French Company to Build Massive Ski Resort in Kyrgyzstan

French Company to Build Massive Ski Resort in Kyrgyzstan

By

A French company, S3V (Société de Trois Vallees) will construct the largest ski resort in Central Asia, located in Kyrgyzstan. The project initial phase requires a €165 million investment.

The project of the Three Peaks sports cluster was recently presented by Pascal De Thiersant, CEO of S3V, to President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan.

The resort will be located in Issyk-Kul region, encompassing three mountain peaks – Zhyrgalan, Ak-Bulak, and Boz-Uchuk.

Upon completion, the resort will boast 200 kilometers of ski slopes, attracting up to 850,000 tourists annually. An estimated 4,800 jobs will be created. The project is expected to generate €146 million in tax revenue.

Phase one, including 60 kilometers of slopes and six cable cars, is targeted for completion by the end of 2026.

These resorts will operate 10 months a year, offering a comprehensive infrastructure including: hotels, restaurants, ethnic villages, conference halls, additional recreational areas.

President Sadyr Japarov sees tourism as a key driver of economic development. The Three Peaks cluster is envisioned to attract significant domestic and international investment, significantly impacting the regional economy. ///nCa, 1 May 2024

 

 

