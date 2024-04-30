UNDP, within the framework of the Aral Project, raises awareness of farmers in the field of sustainable pasture management

Within the framework of the UNDP and Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan project: “Conservation and sustainable management of land resources and high nature value ecosystems in the Aral Sea basin for multiple benefits”, a seminar on “Measures for sustainable management of pasture resources” was held on April 26, 2024.

During the seminar, participants discussed the importance of conducting geobotanical studies as part of a comprehensive pasture inventory, the role of protected natural areas (PNAs), and the types of possible agricultural activities in buffer zones around PNAs.

They also examined methods for assessing pastures using modern technologies. The seminar provided an overview of Turkmenistan’s legislation on pasture management and regulation. Additionally, the project presented a concept for implementing rational pasture rotation on a pilot plot in Ruhubelent etrap.

During the seminar, presentations were made by specialists from the Kaplankyr State Nature Reserve, the National Institute of Flora and Fauna, and specialists from the CACILM-2 (FAO) and Aral projects.

The event was attended by representatives of State Committee for Water Resources of Turkmenistan, Hyakimlik of Dashoguz velayat, Hyakimliks of Ruhybekent and S. Turkmenbashi etraps, Livestock farm “Dovardarchylyk”, Repair and Construction Enterprise “Dashoguzorisuv”, NGO “Eco-durmush”, as well as farmers and livestock breeders of S. Turkmenbashi and Ruhybelent etraps. ///UNDP Turkmenistan, 29 April 2024