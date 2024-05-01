News Central Asia (nCa)

Qatar hosted 3rd Arab-Central Asia Economic Forum

The 3rd session of the Arab Economic and Cooperation Forum with the countries of Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held in Doha, Qatar on 29-30 April 2024. Turkmenistan was represented by Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy B. Yalakov.

Welcoming the forum, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi emphasized that both regions could form an effective economic bloc on the regional and international arenas, which would contribute to increasing trade exchange and encouraging investment in energy and industry. He also highlighted the promising investment potential and opportunities in the two regions, as well as their distinct geographical location and large economic and consumer market.

The Turkmen delegation at the forum stressed the importance of joint efforts to achieve sustainable economic development across Azerbaijan, Central Asia, and the Arab countries. Key areas identified for strengthening cooperation included trade and industry, transportation and energy, and environmental protection.

This forum follows the second meeting of Foreign Ministers in the Central Asia – Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC+Central Asia) Strategic Dialogue held in Tashkent, mid-April 2024. The meeting concluded with a Joint Statement confirming the second summit for heads of state participating in the GCC+Central Asia Strategic Dialogue will be held in Samarkand in 2025.

On the forum’s sidelines, the Turkmen delegation met with the head of the Department of the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Discussions focused on fostering bilateral relations in various areas, including political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres. The parties highlighted the importance of high-level visits, cultural exchanges, and the work of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Qatari Commission in strengthening their partnership. ///nCa, 1 May 2024

 

