UNDP in Turkmenistan presented a new regional initiative on climate education to the country’s teachers

Ashgabat, 25-26 April 2024: Within the framework of the Regional Project “Climate Education to Promote the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Climate Action”, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Turkmenistan held a seminar on April 25-26, 2024 at the UN building in Ashgabat.

The main purpose of the seminar was to present a teaching module for the country’s education workers entitled “Introduction to Climate Change Issues and Practical Application of the “Climate Box” Educational Kit in Educational Institutions.” The participants were introduced to the methodological recommendations on the use of the “Climate Box” in lessons and extracurricular activities.

The seminar was led by the UNDP international consultants, Ms. Elena Maltz and Mr. Danila Sorokin, who shared their experience and knowledge in the field of climate education.

During the seminar, participants also explored regional experiences in networking and interagency collaboration on climate education and learned about the best international educational practices related to climate change, carbon footprint reduction mechanisms and climate change adaptation strategies.

“The seminar facilitated the exchange of experiences among participants, allowing them to learn about new opportunities for organizing climate change education for schoolchildren. The friendly atmosphere and active participation of the participants contributed to the achievement of the seminar’s goals and the further development of the project,” – noted Elena Maltz, UNDP international consultant.

***

The regional initiative “Climate Education to Advance SDGs and Climate Action (Climate Box)” aims to support further implementation of the climate education curricula in Eastern Europe and Central Asia region, including Turkmenistan and advance the Climate Box curriculum with new innovative digital and online tools, as well as to support cross-country exchanges and cooperation. ///UNDP Turkmenistan