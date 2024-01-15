Ashgabat to host an exhibition of Afghanistan production

Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Khoja Ovezov met with Nooruddin Azizi, Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan.

An increase in Afghanistan’s exports to Turkmenistan was noted at the meeting, the Afghan Ministry of Industry and Commerce reports. In this context, the parties discussed a roadmap for increasing trade turnover between the two countries.

The agenda of the meeting also included issues of facilitating the issuance of visas for Afghan businessmen, holding an exhibition of Afghan products in Ashgabat, and organizing bilateral meetings between the business circles of Afghanistan and Turkmenistan.

In addition, during the conversation, Turkmenistan’s interest in importing Afghan marble was discussed.

Earlier, the Afghan Foreign Ministry reported on Turkmenistan’s intention to increase trade with Afghanistan to $1 billion. This was announced at a meeting in late December 2023 between the foreign minister Rashid Meredov and his Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Mottaqi and other high-ranking officials. ///nCa, 15 January 2024