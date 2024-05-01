News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmenistan Highlights Climate Change Initiatives at the First Preparatory Meeting of the 31st OSCE Economic and Environmental Forum

Vienna, April 29-30, 2024 – The Turkmenistan delegation, led by notable figures in environmental protection and digital transformation, has actively contributed to the first preparatory meeting of the 31st OSCE Economic and Environmental Forum held in Vienna.

This year’s meeting, under the theme “Enhancing security and stability in the OSCE region through digital innovation, contributing to sustainable development, and climate adaptation,” provided an ideal platform for Turkmenistan to share updates and engage in significant dialogues aimed at advancing these critical areas.

A speaker from the Ministry of Environment Protection of Turkmenistan Mr. Mergen Yusupov presented the efforts of Central Asian countries to combat climate change through national strategies and participation in global and regional agreements and initiatives. It was also emphasized the critical role of the OSCE in fostering dialogue and cooperation among the countries in the region, highlighting a recent high-level meeting in Ashgabat, which underscored OSCE’s commitment to enhancing environmental protection.

Furthermore, participants were updated on the Turkmenistan initiative to establish a Regional Center for Climate Technologies in Central Asia, aimed at addressing the pressing climate and ecological challenges in the region. This center aims to serve as a hub for climate change adaptation and mitigation technologies, facilitating digitalization and capacity building across the region.

The Turkmenistan delegation’s participation underscored their active role in addressing environmental challenges, emphasizing innovative approaches such as the establishment of an Intersectoral Commission for Reducing Methane Emissions and joining the Global Methane Pledge. These efforts highlight Turkmenistan’s dedication to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing sustainable development in the region.

Turkmenistan’s active participation and contributions during this forum highlight its dedication to achieving sustainable development and enhancing regional security through meaningful cooperation and innovative strategies. ///Embassy of Turkmenistan to Austria, 30 April 2024

 

 

