Dragon Oil and Turkmen Oil and Gas Sector Convene for Safety Conference

Turkmenistan marked World Labor Protection Day, which falls on 28 April 2024, by hosting a two-day conference focused on occupational health, safety, and environmental management. The forum was organized by Dragon Oil (UAE) in collaboration with the State Concern Turkmennebit (Turkmen Oil), according to the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

Industry leaders and specialists from Turkmen and international companies involved in hydrocarbon production, logistics, transportation, and support services participated in the conference.

Opening remarks were delivered by Ali Rashid al-Jarwan, CEO of Dragon Oil, and Guvanch Agajanov, Chairman of Turkmennebit Group.

The conference highlighted Turkmenistan’s commitment to prioritizing environmental safety and worker protection. The Caspian Sea, with its unique ecosystem, necessitates particular attention. All Caspian Sea economic endeavors adhere to stringent international environmental standards.

Dragon Oil Company is one of the leading partners of Turkmenistan in the development of oil and gas fields on the Turkmen shelf of the Caspian Sea. Ensuring the safety of operational activities and environmental protection is a key area of work. The company’s facilities implement a system based on international safety and environmental risk prevention standards, utilizing advanced equipment and a well-trained response team.

Discussions during the conference covered managing key safety risks, minimizing workplace hazards across various oil and gas operations, advanced techniques for maritime transportation, current protocols and regulations within the global oil and gas industry to mitigate human error, and strategies to raise employee awareness and responsibility regarding upholding high industry standards for occupational safety, health, and environmental protection.

Representatives from Dragon Oil, Caspian Driller, Odjfell, ILK Construction, Sowda Gurlushyk Maslahat, Injener Chozgutleri, NCG Services Ltd., Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Bue Marine, Arassa Dеňiz and others exchanged experiences. They explored collaborative initiatives to enhance safety management systems within the oil and gas sector and establish strong risk management partnerships. ///nCa, 30 April 2024