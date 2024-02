An exhibition of Afghan goods and a Turkmen-Afghan business forum will be held in Ashgabat on 3-5 March 2024.

The President of Turkmenistan signed a corresponding Decree, ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs to hold the above-mentioned events at a high organizational level at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry. ///nCa, 27 February 2024