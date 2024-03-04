News Central Asia (nCa)

Single country exhibition of Afghanistan and joint Turkmen-Afghan business forum starts in Ashgabat

A single-country exhibition of the goods and services of Afghanistan and the joint Turkmen-Afghan business forum started on 4 March 2024 in Ashgabat.

There is high level participation from both sides in the event. The Afghan delegation is led by the minister for commerce and industry Noor Uddin Azizi.

The Afghan delegation consists of about 300 members and includes the heads and senior representatives of nearly 100 companies and other entities.

This is the starter news for this cluster and we will follow it with several detailed stories over the next few days. ///nCa, 4 March 2024

