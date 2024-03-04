Single country exhibition of Afghanistan and joint Turkmen-Afghan business forum starts in Ashgabat

A single-country exhibition of the goods and services of Afghanistan and the joint Turkmen-Afghan business forum started on 4 March 2024 in Ashgabat.

There is high level participation from both sides in the event. The Afghan delegation is led by the minister for commerce and industry Noor Uddin Azizi.

The Afghan delegation consists of about 300 members and includes the heads and senior representatives of nearly 100 companies and other entities.

///nCa, 4 March 2024