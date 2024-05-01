Turkmenistan’s Public Services Portal provided about 300,000 services

News Central Asia (nCa)

Launched in November 2019, Turkmenistan’s Public Services Portal (e.gov.tm) has become a valuable resource for citizens.

Now it has nearly 50,000 registered users and over 300,000 services delivered during the operation of the portal.

The portal offers a centralized platform for accessing services from various government agencies, including:

• Over 40 online payment options
• More than 270 information resources, allowing to find official government information.
• Nearly 150 government agency websites
• Almost 50 services directly offered.
Each user can create their own “personal account” on the portal, make non-cash payments for communications and utilities, buy air and train tickets, pay student fees, and much more.

The simple and attractive interface of the portal, which operates on the principle of “one window”, is available in Turkmen and Russian languages. The portal’s mobile app is also available at the Play Market and App Store. Overall, the Public Services Portal is streamlining government interactions for citizens in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 1 May 2024

 

 

