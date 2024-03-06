News Central Asia (nCa)

TAPI Gas Pipeline, Power Lines, and Transport Infrastructure on the Agenda in Turkmenistan-Afghanistan Talks

On March 5, 2024, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the delegation that arrived in Turkmenistan, headed by the acting Minister of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan Alhaj Nuruddin Azizi.

During the negotiations, a wide range of issues related to the expansion of bilateral trade and economic relations were discussed.

In particular, a detailed review of the results of the visit of the Afghan delegation to Turkmenistan took place, including the agreements reached during the visit.
In this context, the parties considered ways to further promote the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline projects, the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) high-voltage power transmission line, the construction of railways from Turkmenistan in the Afghan direction, as well as social infrastructure facilities in the neighboring country.

The state of work on these and other areas was analyzed, potential growth points for bilateral trade and regional transport and transit, energy and trade relations, the use of the logistics potential of Turkmenistan, as well as the development of infrastructure networks with access to international corridors and hubs were identified.
During the meeting, the importance of the visit to Turkmenistan of a representative delegation led by acting Minister of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan, an exhibition of Afghan goods and a joint business forum held in Ashgabat was also noted for the further development of trade and economic ties.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to maintain working contacts on a regular basis. ///MFA Turkmenistan

 

 

 

