The UNRCCA Preventive Diplomacy Academy took part in an Interactive Game about Water Diplomacy

On April 29, the USAID Central Asia’s Regional Water and Vulnerable Environment Activity in cooperation with the Regional Environmental Centre for Central Asia (CAREC) and the UNRCCA Preventive Diplomacy Academy (PDA) organized the Nexus simulation game session for the PDA 2024 cohort and PDA Alumni members from Turkmenistan. The NEXUS game offers a unique training tool to explore water management challenges for energy and food production processes through a complex virtual reality. Reflecting on the current situation with water resources, the game participants faced potential difficulties in the water management between Amu Darya upstream and downstream countries of Central Asia.

Mr Kevin Adkin, USAID Regional Environmental Development Office Representative, opened the event, highlighting the role of youth in preventing conflicts and the importance of its active stance for a peaceful future. Mr Andriy Larin, UNRCCA Political Affairs Officer, underlined the importance of such simulations in developing practical skills in preventive diplomacy. The coordinator of CAREC projects in Turkmenistan, Ms Irana Bagirova, greeted the young activists from Turkmenistan and explained the importance of the NEXUS game for educating the activists and professional workers in the environmental sphere.

During the whole day, the PDA participants took up different roles and dwelled in the diplomatic world. Just like in the real world, the game lets its participants stand in the shoes of politicians and CEOs who jointly shape an economy that provides energy, water and food to its cities. From trade boycotts and bad harvests to water shortages and plant viruses, the PDA participants successfully overcame all the challenges of today’s interconnected world.

The UNRCCA pays great attention to water diplomacy based on its Mandate and Programme of Action endorsed by all Central Asian governments. Participants in the simulation appreciated the experience gained and voiced a proposal to have a Regional NEXUS simulation with the participation of all Central Asian countries’ youth activists. ///UNRCCA, 30 April 2024

 

 

