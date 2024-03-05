Arkadag Berdimuhamedov visited an exhibition of Afghan goods – met with Afghanistan minister for commerce and industry – Ahmet Calik attended the meeting

On 4 March 2024, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the exhibition of Afghan goods that started in Ashgabat and held a business meeting dedicated to the issues of integrated development of interstate cooperation, TDH reports.

Berdimuhamedov began his visit by exploring the stand of an Afghan stone extraction company used in construction and decoration.

He expressed interest in modern production equipment and building materials, particularly in the context of the Arkadag city construction project. He expressed the willingness of the Turkmen side to consider issues related to the participation of Afghan companies in this work and the study of their proposals.

During the exhibition tour, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov got acquainted with various Afghan products, including carpets, jewelry, building materials, household and industrial chemicals. Additionally, agricultural goods like vegetables, fruits, and food items were showcased.

Meeting with Afghanistan minister for commerce and industry and Ahmet Calik

On the sidelines of the exhibition, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with the Minister of Industry and Trade of Afghanistan, Nuruddin Azizi. The meeting was also attended by the head of the Turkish holding company Çalik Holding, Ahmet Calik.

Azizi praised Turkmenistan’s experience in hosting international events and expressed interest in joint projects.

Berdimuhamedov emphasized the long-standing ties of brotherhood, respect, and shared traditions between the Turkmen and Afghan people. He reiterated that Turkmenistan, based on its status of permanent neutrality is committed to political and diplomatic efforts in settlement of the internal situation in Afghanistan.

He highlighted ongoing major projects in trade, economy, fuel, energy, and transportation between the two countries. He emphasized the significance of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline, the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan (TAP) power transmission line, and the railway projects.

The construction of a power transmission line along the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan route, the commissioning of power plants in Afghanistan with the participation of the Turkmen side will boost the development of relations in this direction, the TDH report emphasizes.

Arkadag noted that transport corridors of international importance are being built in Turkmenistan. The Kerki–Ymamnazar–Aqina–Andhoy railway line is of great importance in the development of relations between the two countries. And at the same time, much attention is paid to the commissioning the Serkhetabat–Torghundi line, which is an important part of the international transport corridor.

During the meeting, Azizi underlined recognized Turkmenistan’s critical role in regional transport and transit corridors, expressing strong interest in utilizing the Turkmenbashi International Seaport’s capabilities. He also highlighted the Lapis Lazuli Corridor’s significance.

The proposals put forward at the meeting will be studied, Arkadag said, adding that Turkmenistan will continue to support the socio-economic and cultural revival of Afghanistan.

Trade and economic cooperation remain the cornerstone of the bilateral relationship, with a focus on increasing exports of various food and processed goods.

The organization of the export of environmentally friendly products, which are in great demand on the international market, is one of the key issues of our time. In this regard, great importance is attached to the comprehensive development of trade and economic relations between the two countries.

The meeting also addressed the construction of grain storage facilities, trade centers, and other infrastructure in the border region.

In conclusion, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s unwavering commitment to open and respectful relations with any interested country and international organization, based on neutrality and mutual understanding.///nCa, 5 March 2024