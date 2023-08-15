News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Turkmenistan Ambassador Presents Credentials to Cambodian King

Turkmenistan Ambassador Presents Credentials to Cambodian King

By

Ambassador of Turkmenistan Muhammetniyaz Mashalov presented Monday, 14 Aug, his credentials to the King of Cambodia Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Kingdom of Cambodia (with residence in Kuala Lumpur), the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Malaysia said.

In the framework of the ceremony, the Ambassador conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni and friendly people of Cambodia from the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The King, in his turn, requested the Ambassador to convey the warmest and friendly greetings to the leadership of Turkmenistan and expressed his best wishes to the people of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 15 August 2023

 

#Turkmenistan, #Cambodia, #Ambassador_of_Turkmenistan

Related posts:

  1.  Turkmen Ambassador presented credentials to President of Singapore
  2. British Ambassador presented his credentials to the President of Turkmenistan
  3. Turkmenistan: Russian ambassador presents credentials
  4. Turkmen Ambassador presents his credentials to the President of the European Commission
  5. The President of Turkmenistan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China
  6. New UK Ambassador presented copies of credentials to the Foreing Ministry of Turkmenistan
  7. President of Turkmenistan received the new Ambassador of France
  8. Ambassador of France presented copies of his credentials to Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan
  9. President of Turkmenistan received the new Ambassador of Tajikistan
  10. UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan, Ms. Narine Sahakyan presents her credentials to President of Turkmenistan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan