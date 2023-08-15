Turkmenistan Ambassador Presents Credentials to Cambodian King

Ambassador of Turkmenistan Muhammetniyaz Mashalov presented Monday, 14 Aug, his credentials to the King of Cambodia Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Kingdom of Cambodia (with residence in Kuala Lumpur), the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Malaysia said.

In the framework of the ceremony, the Ambassador conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni and friendly people of Cambodia from the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The King, in his turn, requested the Ambassador to convey the warmest and friendly greetings to the leadership of Turkmenistan and expressed his best wishes to the people of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 15 August 2023

#Turkmenistan, #Cambodia, #Ambassador_of_Turkmenistan