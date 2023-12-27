Azerbaijan always pays special attention to the expansion of relations and corporation with Turkmenistan, says Ambassador Gozalov

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan, Gismat Fuzuli oglu Gozalov, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Turkmen people on the occasion of the upcoming New Year. In a message, Gozalov expressed his warm wishes for peace, tranquility, and prosperity in the coming year.

He commended Turkmenistan’s progress under the leadership of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National leader, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. He expressed optimism that 2024 would bring even greater accomplishments to the nation.

Here is a full text of his congratulation:

“The year 2023 is coming to the end, on this purpose I sincerely congratulate the brotherly Turkmen people on the upcoming New 2024 Year!

The state of Turkmenistan is prospering and evolving under the leadership of the President of Turkmenistan His Excellency Mr. Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the national leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan His Excellency Mr. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. I believe that the upcoming year 2024 will bring a gear accomplishments to Turkmenistan.

Azerbaijan always pays special attention to the expansion of relations and corporation with Turkmenistan.

Our relations in accordance with our common history, ethnic roots, language, brotherhood and mutual respect have promptly developed in the past and reached a entirely new level.

As a result of the deliberate policy of the heads of our states, our countries have become strategic partners. Today our strategic relations are expanding fruitfully.

It should be noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan developed at a high pace in 2023. Currently, the work concerning to the implementation of bilateral projects of strategic importance has been continued.

The organized business trips in 2023, regular contacts, signing documents in various fields, mutual projects play an important role in expanding our cooperation.

On March 2, 2023 during the business trip of the President of Turkmenistan His Excellency Mr. Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Azerbaijan was held a meeting of heads of state. In the frame of the meeting the contacts at the international level and regional events were considered to determine the prospects for the development of Azerbaijan-Turkmen cooperation and strengthening relations between our countries.

Last year, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan increased 5 times and the growth rate continued in 2023.

With the political will of the leaders of the country, we assure you that we will take advantage of these opportunities to strengthen our traditional brotherly relations and expand the scope of our mutual cooperation.

Currently, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan successfully cooperate in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian fields.

Our cooperation continues successfully within the framework of international and regional organizations.

Azerbaijan respects the policy of Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan. Our brother country has achieved great success in the foreign policy of Turkmenistan regarding the status of Permanent Neutrality, which makes us very happy.

New Year is celebrated on a grand scale in all regions of our brotherly country Turkmenistan, including the beautiful city of Ashgabat, as well as the new city of Arkadag.

Once again we congratulate the brotherly Turkmen people on the New Year and wish them peace, tranquility and prosperity.

Happy New Year, Turkmenistan!”

///nCa, 27 December 2023 (in cooperation with Embassy of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan)