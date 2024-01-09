President of Turkmenistan welcomes the New Ambassador of Türkiye

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan welcomed the newly appointed Ambassador of Türkiye, Ahmet Demirok, on Monday, 8 January 2024.

Ambassador Demirok presented his credentials and conveyed greetings from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the Head of State and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov reciprocated the greetings and stressed that Türkiye is the closest fraternal country for Turkmenistan, relations with which are of a long–term strategic nature.

The sides reaffirmed the strong foundation of mutual respect and support that underpins bilateral relations. They noted aligned views on international issues, particularly global peace and security, as well as shared goals for achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

Recognizing Türkiye’s role as a key economic partner, the discussion focused on potential for further growth and collaboration. The crucial role of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Turkish Commission on Economic Cooperation and the Business Council in facilitating this progress was stressed.

The recent 7th meeting of the Commission and the Turkish export goods exhibition in Ashgabat were cited as successful examples of this dynamic partnership.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov also expressed appreciation for Türkiye’s contribution to developing Turkmenistan’s educational system through training and internship programs for specialists and youth.

“I firmly believe that our countries possess considerable opportunities for further development in political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres,” he said.

Concluding the meeting, President congratulated Ambassador Demirok on his new post and wished him success in furthering the already close ties between the two nations. ///nCa, 9 January 2024