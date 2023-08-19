Turkmen Ambassador Presents Credentials to Emir of Qatar

News Central Asia (nCa)

On August 17, 2023, the ceremony of presenting credentials by Ambassador M.Seyitmammedov to the Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Qatar was held in the Palace of the Emir of the State of Qatar.

In the framework of ceremony, the Ambassador conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Having expressed gratitude for the warm regards on behalf of the Leadership of Turkmenistan, the Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani asked the Ambassador to convey the warmest and most friendly greetings to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, as well as expressed the wishes of peace and prosperity to the people of Turkmenistan. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 19 August 2023

 

 

