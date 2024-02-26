News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmen Railways Streamlines Cargo Handling with Efficient Unloading and Loading Services – Tariffs

Turkmen Railways, through its 20th branch of the JSC Demiryollary (Railways), offers comprehensive and efficient unloading and loading services for international cargo shipments. This includes import, export, and transit operations across various stations throughout the country.

At the Anau station in Akhal province, customers benefit from specialized services for unloading imported goods like construction materials (rebar, putty, cement) and food products (flour, vegetable oil).

The Turkmenabad station in Lebap province provides a dedicated platform for handling rebar and cement arriving from Iran by rail. These materials are efficiently loaded onto trucks for onward transportation to Afghanistan. Currently, 1,360 tons of rebar are being reloaded from 20 wagons, with a potential monthly volume of 5,000 to 10,000 tons.

Turkmenistan is actively expanding its export capabilities. The Sarakhs station, for instance, facilitated the loading and unloading of 100,000 tons of sulfur destined for China and Morocco. This sulfur was then transported to the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas for further export.

JSC Demiryollary offers competitive tariffs for its unloading and loading services at various stations across the country, including Sarakhs, Etrek, Turkmenabat, Kerki, Zerger, Mary, Atlyn-asyr, Gipjak, and Dashoguz.
