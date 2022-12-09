Russian and Turkmen Railways signed cooperation program

The head of Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov and the chairman of the agency “Turkmendemirellary” (Turkmen Railways) Azat Atamuradov signed a cooperation development program for 2023-2025.

The document provides for cooperation in the following areas:

development of transportation and logistics services, including the organization of a regular container service along the eastern route of the international transport corridor “North–South” (INSTC) and a block train offering a minimum delivery time for agricultural products, raw materials and industrial goods between Turkmenistan and Russia;

construction, modernization and reconstruction of infrastructure;

development of human resources;

digitalization.

In addition, the document suggests the possibility of opening a representative office of Russian Railways in Turkmenistan and a representative office of Turkmendemirellary in Russia.

Earlier, Russian Railways decided to support the container transportation along the eastern branch of the INSTC by introducing a 20% discount for the entire 2023 on export-import container freight through Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 9 December 2022