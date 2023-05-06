Russian company to help “digitize” Turkmen railways

On the sidelines of the conference and exhibition “International Transport and Transit Corridors: Interconnection and Development” (ITTC-2023) in Ashgabat, Russian Railways-Technologies (RZD-Technologies) and the Turkmen Railway Company signed a memorandum of cooperation. The parties agreed on partnership cooperation in the digital sphere.

The Memorandum of cooperation was signed by Pavel Dykun, Commercial Director – Head of the Department of RZD-Technologies LLC, and Akmurat Hodjabayev, General Director of “Demiryollary” (Railways).

The cooperation is aimed at increasing the efficiency of the Turkmen Railways through the development of digital technologies. JSC “Russian Railways” (RZD), LLC “Russian Railways-Technologies” and JSC “Demiryollary” will jointly implement digitalization projects, create new-generation products and carry out their pilot operation at the landfill of the Turkmen Railways, organize research, hold various events.

The Russian Railways-Technologies company is part of the Russian Railways holding (RZD), which is responsible for the management of high-tech assets of JSC Russian Railways, carries out complex digitalization of the rail lines and other transport and logistics companies.

Within the framework of cooperation with “Demiryollary”, RZD-Technologies will share its experience in implementing digital transformation projects, demonstrate the possibilities of successfully implemented projects.

As part of the collaboration, RZD-Technologies will also conduct an analysis of experimental digital goods on the Turkmen Railways’ infrastructure and develop short- and long-term plans for cooperative activities and projects.

“Cooperation within the framework of the signed memorandum will allow realizing the potential of the export portfolio of the Russian Railways holding, will contribute to improving the efficiency of the Turkmen railways. In addition, we will be able to take into account the experience gained in the process of cooperation in the field of digitalization of railways of other partner countries in the 1520 mm gauge space,” commented Alexander Miskaryan, General Director of RZD–Technologies.

JSC “Demiryollary” is a major carrier in both cargo and passenger traffic on the Turkmen railway network. The company includes locomotive and wagon depots, railway stations, construction and installation units, specialized communication and power supply enterprises throughout Turkmenistan.///nCa, 6 May 2023 (Photo – press service of JSC “Russian Railways”)