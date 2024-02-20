News Central Asia (nCa)

Streamlining Cargo in Turkmenistan: Turkmenpost and Turkmen Railways Join Forces

The postal service company Turkmenpost and the national railway operator Turkmen Railways have launched a new automated cargo transportation management system. This collaboration aims to make shipping goods within the country significantly easier and faster.

Benefits for cargo carriers:

  • Effortless Documentation: The system offers most processes online, including calculating costs, preparing documents, and selecting the appropriate wagon type based on your cargo.
  • Real-time Tracking of cargo as it travels across Turkmenistan.
  • Streamlined Invoicing: The invoices can be generated online through personal account.

User-friendly Interface: Accessing the system is simple and intuitive. The cargo can be managed through account on the trl.gov.tm website.

For inquiries or assistance, contact:

Phone: (+993 12) 383924 or (+993 12) 383922 /// cross-post from the Agency of Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, 19 Feb ruary 2024

 

