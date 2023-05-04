News Central Asia (nCa)

Russian Railways and Turkmen Railways to launch joint digitalization projects 

Russian Railways (RZD) and the railway carrier of Turkmenistan “Demiryollary” (Railways) inked several documents on partnership on the sidelines of the second day (4 May 2023) of the International Conference in Ashgabat dedicated to international transport and transit corridors. They include:

  • Roadmap for digitalization of cargo transportation (between Russian Railways and Demiryollary), which fixes priority measures to create a Unified transportation management System for Turkmen Railways based on software solutions developed by Russian Railways
  • Memorandum of understanding between RZD International and Demiryollary. The parties agreed to cooperate in the modernization and implementation of the latest technologies and equipment at the car repair plant in Gyzylarbat.
  • Memorandum of understanding between Russian Railways Technologies and Demiryollary. The parties will jointly implement projects in the field of digitalization. Among other things, it is planned to create and introduce digital products into pilot operation at the Turkmen Railways landfill. ///nCa, 4 May 2023

 

