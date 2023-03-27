Halkara Türkmen Logistik offers cargo yard services on the Turkmen-Iranian border

The Turkmen logistics operator Halkara Turkmen Logistik” – a member of the Association “Turkmen Logistics” offers the services of its cargo yard located near the customs post Artyk at the Turkmen-Iranian Border.

The 7.5-hectare terminal has its own parking lots for trucks, container and railway platforms, warehouses, a hangar for transshipment of goods into wagons, as well as administrative buildings.

“Halkara Türkmen Logistik” possesses own fleet of cars in the amount of 2 thousand units.

In addition, the company operates cargo yards at the Sarakhs border crossings on the Turkmen-Iranian border with an area of 16 hectares and at the Turkmenbashi International Seaport.

Halkara Turkmen Logistics provides a full range of services in the field of customs clearance of transportation of any cargo worldwide. http://halkaraturkmenlogistik.com.tm

///nCa, 25 March 2023 [photo credit – Association Turkmen Logistics]