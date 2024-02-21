Turkmen Railways Offer Attractive Discounts for International Transit via Turkmenbashi Port

The Turkmenbashi International Seaport presents a strategic location for transit, import, and export operations in the region. At a recent roundtable highlighting its role as a Central Asian export hub, a representative from Demiryollary JSC (Railways) announced several benefits for utilizing transit routes through the port in 2024:

Significant Discounts:

40% discount: on raw sugar and cake transported through Turkmenbashi port to the Farap/Takhiatash border checkpoint (Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan border).

30% discount: on private and rented wagons, and 20% discount: on inventory fleet wagons (excluding aluminum, alumina, and barrelled petroleum products) using the same route.

40% discount: on both directions of the Turkmenbashi Port 1 – Imamnazar and Turkmenbashi Port 1 – Razyezd 161 routes.

50% discount: on both directions of the above routes when loading and unloading take place at Turkmenbashi port (regardless of wagon ownership).

For a complete list of railway tariffs, discounts, and special rates, please refer to the embedded file or visit the official Demiryollary JSC website: https://railway.gov.tm/ru/logistics

///nCa, 21 February 2024