Turkmen Railways Offer Attractive Discounts for International Transit via Turkmenbashi Port

The Turkmenbashi International Seaport presents a strategic location for transit, import, and export operations in the region. At a recent roundtable highlighting its role as a Central Asian export hub, a representative from Demiryollary JSC (Railways) announced several benefits for utilizing transit routes through the port in 2024:

Significant Discounts:

  • 40% discount: on raw sugar and cake transported through Turkmenbashi port to the Farap/Takhiatash border checkpoint (Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan border).
  • 30% discount: on private and rented wagons, and 20% discount: on inventory fleet wagons (excluding aluminum, alumina, and barrelled petroleum products) using the same route.
  • 40% discount: on both directions of the Turkmenbashi Port 1 – Imamnazar and Turkmenbashi Port 1 – Razyezd 161 routes.
  • 50% discount: on both directions of the above routes when loading and unloading take place at Turkmenbashi port (regardless of wagon ownership).

For a complete list of railway tariffs, discounts, and special rates, please refer to the embedded file or visit the official Demiryollary JSC website: https://railway.gov.tm/ru/logistics 

///nCa, 21 February 2024

 

