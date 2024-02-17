Turkmenistan SDG Ambassadors – Part Two

We reported yesterday (16 February 2024) about the award ceremony for the SDG ambassadors in Turkmenistan who are completing their tenure. The report covered the last part of the ceremony i.e. the remarks by the UN RCO and the representative of the UNICEF, and award of certificate to the SDG ambassadors.

Actually, the ceremony started hours ago. There were some presentations, an interactive session and a Q&A session.

The following topics were covered:

Introduction “Why Sustainable Development Goals are Important and Why You Should Become One of Us” — Sabrina Guseynova, Ambassador for SDG 13

Benefits of Sustainable Development Goals — Saida Halmamatova and Shabibi Beshimova, Ambassador for SDG 4

Our Achievements – Highlighting the accomplishments and milestones achieved by SDG Ambassadors — SDG Ambassadors

Interactive session “How to Choose Your Goal” (interaction with audience) — Novruz Nurberdiyev, Ambassador for SDG 16

History and process of creation of the first-ever Young SDG Ambassadors program in Turkmenistan (online) — Mahri Eyeberdiyeva, Project Communications Consultant (TBC)

Experience of an SDG Ambassador on an International Arena (online) — Shukurgeldi Myradov, Ambassador for SDG 17

The presentations were very informative and interesting. However, because of their large size, we cannot use them here as we are restricted by bandwidth constraints arising from the increasingly heavy traffic at our website.

Today we are presenting the interview of two of the SDG ambassadors, prepared by the UN RC Office. More interviews are in the queue, to be published soon.

We planned to wind up this series on Tuesday (20 February 2024) but apparently it would extend for another day or two.

Interview – SDG Ambassador Ayydova Gulshat, SDGs 12 and 13

What is your morning routine? (reading, sending messages to friends or motivating others)

I usually wake up at 7 a.m. and prepare breakfast for my family. Then I make some lunch for my husband, so he can avoid ordering food from restaurants and reduce the amount of plastic waste. Then I take my daughter to kindergarten and head to work.

What’s the most rewarding part about being a young SDG Ambassador?

I feel proud and honored to be part of the global mission and contribute to achieving the global agenda. I enjoy working with other passionate and motivated young people who share the same vision and values.

Why is SDG important for youth?

Achieving SDGs is crucial for youth because they are the ones who will inherit the future of our planet. If we fail to address the challenges of climate change, poverty, inequality, conflict, and injustice, youth will have to face the consequences and struggle to fulfill their potential. Everyone deserves a better future, where justice, equity, inclusion, balance with nature, and partnership are present.

If you’re feeling down, what cheers you up?

My family and friends are my source of happiness and support. I am so lucky to have amazing people around me who always encourage me and lift me up.

If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be?

I would end all wars and violence in the world. I wish there would be more peace and cooperation among nations and people. I wish the money spent on wars would be invested in building high-quality schools, hospitals, and parks, creating new technologies to tackle climate change, finding solutions to end poverty, and making the world a better place to live in.

What memories can you bring from your childhood?

I remember playing with my grandpa in the garden, collecting apples and peaches from the trees. My grandpa used to pick up even spoiled fruits from the ground, wash them, and then dry them in the shade. Once, I asked him why he did that, and he said that Mother Nature gave us this delicious food and we should not waste it. Now, growing up, when I buy dried fruits from the supermarket, I realize that my grandpa’s dried fruits were the best, the most organic, and with less harm to our environment.

Interview – SDG Ambassador Maral Allaberdyyeva, SDGs 4 and 8

Can you briefly introduce yourself and share a bit about your background as an SDG Ambassador? How did you become an SDG Ambassador and what was your motivation in applying for it?

I am Maral Allaberdyyeva, a diligent student and a young climate activist. My journey as an SDG Ambassador began with a deep passion for self-development and my great curiosity. After hearing about the work being done by young people to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, I decided that I could also make some personal contribution to the development of a more sustainable life.

These days information travels at the speed of light, so it is very often difficult to make the right decision, especially if it concerns the future, but I believe that knowledge must be shared. So I decided to first educate myself and then spread the knowledge about sustainable living among my peers and friends.

As an SDG Ambassador, I blend my expertise in environmental protection with a strong desire to advocate for sustainable solutions. The role aligns with my motivation to drive meaningful impact and engage with diverse communities in fostering a shared commitment to the SDGs.

Which Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are particularly important to you, and why?

In fact, all 17 goals are interconnected. One cannot exist without the other. However, I feel that Goal 4, Quality Education, resonates deeply with me as I believe education is the foundation for positive change, empowering individuals and communities to address various challenges and build a sustainable future.

As our planet faces urgent environmental threats, Goal 13, Climate Action, as well holds particular significance for me. I believe, that taking meaningful steps to combat climate change is crucial for the well-being of current and future generations.

Could you tell us about the four local conferences for youth that took place in Turkmenistan in 2023? What were the main themes or topics discussed? How did SDG Ambassadors contribute to the organization and implementation of these conferences?

In 2023, the four youth conferences in Turkmenistan focused on diverse themes, including climate change adaptation and mitigation, circular consumption, water management, sustainable agriculture.

SDG Ambassadors played a pivotal role in organizing and implementing these conferences, leveraging their expertise to curate discussions, facilitate climate fresk games, and raise awareness about the SDGs. Our contributions were integral to fostering dialogue, creating actionable strategies, and inspiring local youth to actively engage in initiatives promoting sustainable development.

It was gratifying to see how the eyes of students in our regions lit up when we talked about opportunities and programs for promoting sustainable development goals.

It was clear from them that very soon they themselves would come up with their own initiatives in this area.

Congratulations on being selected for COY18 in Dubai! Can you share about your preparations and feelings before the conference? What role will you play at conference? (National Statement of Turkmenistan’s Youth)

Thank you! As I prepare for COY18 in Dubai, I’m immersing myself in research on climate action and sustainable development, ensuring I’m well-versed in Turkmenistan’s youth perspectives on these crucial issues. Excitement and anticipation drive my preparations, knowing the conference provides a platform to amplify our nation’s commitment to addressing climate change.

At COY18, my role involves delivering Turkmenistan’s National Statement, articulating our youth’s stance on climate action. I aim to passionately represent our country, fostering international collaboration and emphasizing the importance of inclusive, youth-driven approaches in achieving global sustainability goals.

I feel honored and motivated to contribute to the discourse at COY18, advocating for Turkmenistan’s youth and their dedication to creating positive environmental change. This opportunity underscores the crucial role our nation plays in the global conversation on climate action and sustainable development.

Wish you a fruitful and successful conference! What impact do you hope the local conferences and COY18 will have on the youth community in Turkmenistan?

Thank you for your wishes!

I hope these events will catalyze a wave of enthusiasm and engagement, encouraging young individuals to actively participate in initiatives that contribute to Turkmenistan’s progress toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Ultimately, the impact I envision is a more informed, motivated, and united youth community in Turkmenistan, ready to spearhead positive change, address local challenges, and play a significant role in the global efforts towards a sustainable future.

How do you plan to continue your involvement in promoting sustainable development and youth engagement in the future?

Moving forward, I am committed to sustaining my involvement in promoting sustainable development by implementing community-based projects, establishing ongoing partnerships with local organizations, and leveraging digital platforms to disseminate awareness and resources.

I plan to remain dedicated to youth engagement through mentorship programs, workshops, and advocacy initiatives, ensuring that young voices are amplified and represented in decision-making processes.

By actively participating in regional and international forums, I would like to connect with like-minded individuals and organizations, fostering a collaborative approach to address global challenges and advance the cause of sustainable development and youth empowerment.

For those aspiring to become SDG Ambassadors or participate in similar conferences, what advice would you give them?

I would advise aspiring young leaders to actively seek opportunities to engage with local and international communities, building networks that amplify your impact and provide diverse perspectives on sustainable development challenges.

They should immerse themselves in the specific goals they are passionate about, gaining a deep understanding of the issues and potential solutions to effectively advocate for change.

Embrace continuous learning, stay informed about global developments, and cultivate effective communication skills to convey your passion for the Sustainable Development Goals, ultimately inspiring others to join the movement for positive change.

This interview was conducted before the participation of Maral Allaberdyyeva in the Dubai COY18. Here is her note of gratitude after the participation:

Dear All, I am writing to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, United Nations Regional Office, the United Arab Emirates Embassy in Ashgabat, UNICEF and British Embassy for your invaluable assistance and unwavering support in facilitating my participation in the 18th Conference of Youth, where I had the honor of representing Turkmenistan.

Your collective efforts played a pivotal role in securing the necessary permissions for my involvement in this transformative conference, and I am truly grateful for the efficient and considerate manner in which my requests were handled. The unwavering commitment of the MFA, United Nations Regional Office, the generosity of the United Arab Emirates Embassy, and the dedication of UNICEF and the British Embassy have made a profound impact on my ability to engage in this international conference.

Representing Turkmenistan at the 18th Conference of Youth was an extraordinary privilege, and your instrumental support allowed me to showcase the perspectives and aspirations of our nation on a global stage. The experience was not only enriching personally, but also contributed significantly to fostering international dialogue on critical issues, including youth involvement, environmental protection, and sustainable development.

As a result of your assistance, I was able to actively engage in discussions, exchange ideas with peers from around the world, and contribute meaningfully to the global conversation on vital issues.

Once again, I extend my sincerest appreciation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, United Nations Regional Office, the United Arab Emirates Embassy in Ashgabat, UNICEF and the British Embassy for their instrumental role in making my participation in the 18th Conference of Youth possible. I look forward to carrying the lessons and insights gained during this conference forward in my endeavors to contribute positively to the betterment of our shared global community.

Thank you for your unwavering support.

Sincerely,

Maral Allaberdyyeva, SDG ambassador/// nCa, 17 February 2024