Turkmen Youth to Discuss Climate Change Solutions at LCOY 2023

On 3 November 2023, the National Youth Conference of Turkmenistan on Climate Change (LCOY) 2023 will be held in Ashgabat, at the Archabil Hotel.

The forum is organized by the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office jointly with the British Embassy, the Embassy of the UAE in Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Young people of Turkmenistan will come together using LCOY as a well-established platform to build their potential, share knowledge and raise awareness about environmental issues, find ways to combat climate change and find new ways to actively participate. The event will be officially approved by YOUNGO (The Official Children and Youth Constituency of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Regional scope

This year, the LCOY program will have a regional coverage and is aimed at uniting about 500 young people throughout Turkmenistan aged 17-30 years from Dashoguz, Turkmenabad, Mary and Ashgabat.

In October, on the eve of LCOY, young SDG ambassadors, climate activists with representatives of the British Embassy, the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates and the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office held one-day capacity-building and awareness-raising events at local universities or private educational centers in Mary, Turkmenabad and Dashoguz.

The campaign culminates with the final conference in Ashgabat on 3 November 3, which will be organized in a hybrid mode to welcome young delegates from all regions of Turkmenistan, including the current and previous groups of young SDG ambassadors, university students and any other interested youth.

Participants

It is expected that the forum will be attended by:

Young volunteers of the NGO “Yash Tebigachy” and the National Red Crescent Society of Turkmenistan

Representatives of UN agencies;

Representatives of the British Embassy;

Representative of the UAE Embassy;

National partners, including representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Environmental Protection, private educational centers, experts in the field of climate change and environmental protection, NGOs and others;

Media representatives and journalists.

LCOY2023 Objectives

The objectives of the conference are as follows:

Highlight the role of the younger generation as a key partner in the fight against climate change;

Address climate change issues at the national and international levels;

Empower and inspire the youth of Turkmenistan to contribute to a better future of the country.

Discuss the main problems of climate change and ways to solve them.

The conference is aimed at developing a country network of new generation innovators who are able to address the problems of climate change, promote sustainable development and encourage actions for a sustainable and environmentally conscious future in Turkmenistan.

Key topics of the Forum program

This year’s program will be based on five main themes:

1) Strengthening climate change mitigation and creating adaptation and resilience to the effects of climate change in Turkmenistan;

2) Promotion of green, sustainable and modern energy and technologies;

3) Promoting sustainable agriculture and food security by improving sustainable water management;

4) Promoting sustainable and closed-loop process of consumption;

5) Promotion of environmental education/upbringing and gender equality.

Expected results

As a result of the event, participating youth will focus on the most acute climate change problems of great national importance to Turkmenistan, discuss and develop appropriate solutions, and make demands of national and international decision-makers.

These proposed solutions will be presented at the Global Youth Climate Conference 2023 (COY18) and subsequently at the climate negotiations at the United Nations Climate Change Conference 2023 (COP28) in Dubai later this year.///nCa, 1 November 2023

