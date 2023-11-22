OSCE supports regional conference on the role of youth in addressing climate change in Turkmenistan

On 21 November 2023, Turkmenistan’s International University for Humanities and Development hosted an OSCE-supported conference on engaging youth in addressing climate change.

The event was initiated to provide a platform for a regional expert-level dialogue to share best practices on raising awareness of young people about issues related to climate change mitigation and adaptation and involving them into decision-making in this important area.

The conference was held in a blended format and brought together students from Turkmenistan’s institutions of higher education, and representatives of the Magtymguly Youth Organization and relevant ministries. Representatives of institutions dealing with environmental and youth issues in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan joined the conference remotely.

“We all know that climate change is the global challenge, which does not respect borders affecting people everywhere,” said John MacGregor, Head of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat in his video message to the conference participants.

“It is our moral obligation to leave the Earth unharmed to today’s children and young people, and to future generations to ensure their sustainable lifestyle,” stressed MacGregor.

An international expert from Italy facilitated the conference and emphasized that tackling climate change can immensely benefit from the engagement of youth as a key stakeholder.

Experts from the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities and representatives of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana and OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek as well as youth parliamentarians from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly presented the work of the OSCE in promoting the role of youth in the climate agenda.

Representatives from Central Asian countries elaborated on the main issues related to climate change in the region and discussed the role of youth as a driving force in tackling climate change. The conference enabled young participants to explore opportunities for developing national programmes and regional projects to address climate change.

The conference was organized jointly with the Ministry of Environmental Protection, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan. ///OSCE Ashgabat, 21 Nov 2023

