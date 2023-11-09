Ashgabat to host 1st Turkmenistan Ashgabat Model United Nations (TAMUN) Regional Conference

The Government of Turkmenistan jointly with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA), the United Nations Resident Coordinator Office in Turkmenistan (UN RCO), the Regional Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Central Asia (OHCHR) and US Agency of International Development (USAID) “Safe Migration in Central Asia” program will organize the 1st Turkmenistan Ashgabat Model United Nations (TAMUN) Regional Conference to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as part of the Global UN Awareness Campaign.

Experts from the Westminster International University in Tashkent (WIUT SU) were invited to co-organize the Conference to introduce the participants to the MUN world, including the MUN rules and procedures. Leaders of the “Regional Network of Youth Organizations and Youth Champions of Change in Central Asia for drug free, healthy, safe and secure societies” will also attend the event to facilitate CND session on drug use prevention.

The event is set to take place from November 10 to 11, 2023, in the vibrant capital city of Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

The conference will be hosted by the Institute of International Relations in Ashgabat and will welcome nearly 100 participants from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

TAMUN 2023 is a dynamic endeavor where four United Nations Committees will come to life, discussing critical global issues and the role of youth. This conference represents a unique and groundbreaking initiative, founded upon the “One UN” concept, bringing UN agencies and other International Organizations together under the auspices of TAMUN. Their shared mission is encapsulated in the powerful slogan: “Together for a Safer and more peaceful and secure World.”

At TAMUN 2023, the organizers believe in the paramount role of youth in shaping a brighter, more inclusive, and safer future for all. The participants will strengthen their diplomacy, leadership, communication, and problem-solving skills as well as broaden their horizons through networking and gain deeper insights into the global challenges that our world faces today. Most importantly, they will actively contribute to the pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals, playing a pivotal role in advancing the global agenda for a sustainable and equitable future.

