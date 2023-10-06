Youth Conference on Climate Change provides an opportunity for future leaders of Turkmenistan

Dashoguz, Turkmenistan, October 3, 2023

On the eve of the Youth Conference (COY18) and the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, a Youth Conference on Climate Change was held in Turkmenistan, organized by the Government of Turkmenistan jointly with the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, the Embassies of Great Britain and United Arab Emirates. The event, held at the prestigious Turkmen State Agricultural Institute in Dashoguz, brought together young people from across the region to discuss pressing environmental issues and explore opportunities for youth participation in the fight against climate change.

The Youth Climate Change Conference aimed to empower and educate Turkmenistan’s youth on vital environmental issues, including climate change, sustainable agriculture, the Aral Sea crisis and agricultural adaptation to climate change. The event provided a platform for sharing experiences, building capacity and developing innovative solutions to solve global problems.

The conference was attended by young people aged 17 to 30 years, young ambassadors of the SDGs, the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Dmitry Shlapachenko, employees of the embassies of Great Britain and the United Arab Emirates, as well as national partners from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Environmental Protection, educational centers, experts and specialists on climate change and environmental protection, including representatives of public organizations.

Conference participants engaged in lively discussions and knowledge sharing through hands-on workshops that provided them with the knowledge needed to create positive change in the community. They stressed the importance of aligning local efforts with international commitments, in particular the Paris Agreement, to build a more sustainable future.

The conference, which brought together a wide range of stakeholders, demonstrated the desire of young people to contribute to the fight against climate change and solving environmental problems both locally and globally, promoting an inclusive and interdisciplinary approach to addressing these challenges.

The conference highlighted the role of the younger generation as a key partner in the fight against climate change, inspired young people of Turkmenistan to actively participate in climate projects, and also provided an opportunity to discuss key climate change issues affecting the nature of Turkmenistan.

The success of the Youth Climate Change Conference was a testament to the unwavering commitment, passion, innovation, and determination of Turkmenistan’s youth to address the pressing challenges posed by the climate crisis. Their leadership will play a critical role in shaping a more sustainable future for Turkmenistan and the world. ///UN Turkmenistan, 4 October 2023

