LCOY 2023: The young generation of Turkmenistan is ready to contribute to solving issues related to climate change

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan – November 3, 2023 – The Government of Turkmenistan, in cooperation with the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, the Embassies of Great Britain and the United Arab Emirates, organized the National Youth Conference on climate change. The event, held on November 3, 2023 in Ashgabat, was an important milestone in educating the youth of Turkmenistan on critical climate issues and turning them into active partners in the global fight against climate change.

The Youth Conference on climate change, which was attended by more than 200 young people from all over Turkmenistan, was held in anticipation of the global Conference of Youth (COY18) and the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) of the UN Framework Convention on climate change. The purpose of the conference was to raise awareness among younger generations about climate change, its impact on socio-economic development and environmental sustainability and biodiversity, as well as to develop common approaches to the implementation of advanced solutions that promote adaptation to and mitigation of climate change-related impacts.

One of the innovations of the annual Youth Climate Conference this year was the holding of regional meetings in the cities of Dashoguz, Mary and Turkmenabat, which expanded the scope of the conference beyond the capital. Young SDGs Ambassadors and environmental activists interacted with youth from these regions, facilitating the exchange of ideas and providing an opportunity for the most active participants to show their projects at the final conference.

During the discussions, the youth of Turkmenistan showed their determination to become active participants in the global movement to prevent further climate change. An assessment was made of the progress made since the second Local Conference of Youth on climate change (LCOY), held in Ashgabat in 2022. In addition, representatives of Turkmen youth prepared proposals for future projects in Turkmenistan, which became part of the Roadmap for 2024.

The Youth climate conference also contributed to the creation of a robust network of highly motivated youth climate change activists from across Turkmenistan. This network aims to expand, strengthen and provide further support to projects of young people, promote cooperation and knowledge exchange, and will become a platform for promoting climate action in Turkmenistan and beyond.

Based on the results of discussions at the conference, the final National statement of the Youth of Turkmenistan was adopted. This statement reflects the requests of the youth of Turkmenistan and the views of young participants on the UNFCCC processes, national policy issues and other topics related to climate change in Turkmenistan and in the world. The National Youth Statement will be launched at COY18 and will form part of the official YOUNGO global position at COP28 in Dubai.

The final youth conference on climate change in Turkmenistan represents a significant step forward in empowering youth and mobilizing their collective efforts to combat climate change.

The Conference of Youth (COY) is an annual event that brings together young people from around the world to discuss and address issues related to climate change. COY18 is the 18th conference and will serve as a platform for youth engagement and activation ahead of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The UNs Framework convention on climate change (UNFCCC) is an international environmental treaty aimed at preventing dangerous anthropogenic impacts on the climate system. It provides a framework for international cooperation on climate change mitigation and adaptation measures. The highest decision-making body under the UNFCCC is the Conference of the parties. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 3 November 2023 [Photo credit – UN Turkmenistan, MFA Turkmenistan]