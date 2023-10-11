Turkmenistan: Local Conference of Youth in Mary Inspires Young People to Take Action on Climate Change

In the lead up to the Conference of Youth (COY18) and the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, a Local Conference of Youth was held at the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan, Mary and for the first time for the schoolchildren at the Algorithm Educational Center in Mary, UN Turkmenistan reports in social nets.

The conference featured young, dynamic speakers SDG Ambassadors who touched on such important topics as “Promoting green, sustainable, and modern energy and technology.”

Schoolchildren took part in the Conference, and their older comrades, young experts, specialist from the UNICEF Turkmenistan and Mr Stephen Conlon, British Ambassador to Turkmenistan told them about the main problems associated with climate change, instilling in them a sense of environmental responsibility from a very early age.

The conference highlighted the role of the younger generation as a key partner in the fight against climate change, inspired young people of Turkmenistan to actively participate in projects aimed at combating climate change, and also provided an opportunity to discuss and resolve key climate change issues affecting the nature of Turkmenistan.

Event organized by the Government of Turkmenistan jointly with the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, Office of UNICEF in Turkmenistan and the Embassies of Great Britain and United Arab Emirates to Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 11 October 2023

#UN, #Turkmenistan, #climatechange, #youth, #Mary