News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan: Local Conference of Youth in Mary Inspires Young People to Take Action on Climate Change

Turkmenistan: Local Conference of Youth in Mary Inspires Young People to Take Action on Climate Change

By

In the lead up to the Conference of Youth (COY18) and the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, a Local Conference of Youth was held at the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan, Mary and for the first time for the schoolchildren at the Algorithm Educational Center in Mary, UN Turkmenistan reports in social nets.

The conference featured young, dynamic speakers SDG Ambassadors who touched on such important topics as “Promoting green, sustainable, and modern energy and technology.”

Schoolchildren took part in the Conference, and their older comrades, young experts, specialist from the UNICEF Turkmenistan and Mr Stephen Conlon, British Ambassador to Turkmenistan told them about the main problems associated with climate change, instilling in them a sense of environmental responsibility from a very early age.

The conference highlighted the role of the younger generation as a key partner in the fight against climate change, inspired young people of Turkmenistan to actively participate in projects aimed at combating climate change, and also provided an opportunity to discuss and resolve key climate change issues affecting the nature of Turkmenistan.

Event organized by the Government of Turkmenistan jointly with the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, Office of UNICEF in Turkmenistan and the Embassies of Great Britain and United Arab Emirates to Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 11 October 2023

 

 

#UN, #Turkmenistan, #climatechange, #youth, #Mary

Related posts:

  1. Youth Conference on Climate Change provides an opportunity for future leaders of Turkmenistan
  2. Young people are right about climate change: it’s time to listen
  3. UNRCCA Preventive Diplomacy Academy and the British Embassy in Turkmenistan discussed climate change issues with youth leaders
  4. UNDP Project elevates youth engagement for climate action in Turkmenistan
  5. Youth leaders vow continued pressure on governments and business for urgent action to address climate emergency at UN Youth Climate Summit
  6. The EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of the Central Asian Youth during the Samarkand Connectivity Conference
  7. Empowering youth voices in Central Asia: OSCE Summer School spurs engagement on climate change and security in mountain areas
  8. What advantages does Turkmenistan’s new law on youth policy offer to young people?
  9. UNICEF, Ministry of Education and Youth take joint action to transform education
  10. UNDP in Turkmenistan engages youth for climate action
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan