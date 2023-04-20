Turkmenistan: On Earth Day UNICEF, Bouygues Turkmen and Young SDG Ambassadors unite for greener environment

The initiative promoted environmental sustainability and is part of Bouygues Turkmen’s commitment to sustainable development and UNICEF’s awareness raising about the importance of preserving the planet for future generations.

The tree planting event was also an opportunity for organizers to appreciate the creativity and efforts of children who participated in environmental project competition. With the support of UNICEF, Bouygues Turkmen and SDG Ambassadors, this joint initiative will not only contribute to the country’s sustainable development goals but also inspire other organizations and young people to take action for the environment.

“We believe that protecting the environment is our common responsibility, and we are committed to doing our part to contribute to a sustainable future on our Planet,” said Novruz Nurberdyyev, the Young SDG Ambassador during the event.