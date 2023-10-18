UNDP hosted Youth Conference on climate Change in Turkmenabat

On 16 October 2023 specialists of the UNDP project “Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan” and the project “Conservation and Sustainable Management of Land Resources and High Nature Value Ecosystems in the Aral Sea Basin for Multiple Benefits” took part in a youth conference on climate change, which was held at the Turkmen Pedagogical Institute named after Seyitnazar Seydi in the city of Turkmenabat with the assistance of the UN Office in Turkmenistan, the British Embassy and the Government of Turkmenistan.

This conference is being held in stages in several velayats of the country on the eve of the Youth Conference (COY18) and the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The Youth Conference aims to empower local youth by discussing the key issues of climate change and how youth can participate in combating its impacts.

UNDP project specialists introduced participants to UNDP initiatives in the area of climate change adaptation, sustainable development and solid waste sorting and recycling, and also moderated thematic sessions of the Conference to prepare the Final Summary of Youth Initiatives of Lebap Velayat and the Roadmap for creative solutions to combat climate change for 2024, which will be included in the Global Youth Statement for LCOY2023.

///UNDP Turkmenistan