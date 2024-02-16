UN RCO Turkmenistan holds ward ceremony for SDG Ambassadors completing their tenure

nCa Report

Editor’s note: The SDG youth ambassadors is a hugely successful joint initiative of the UN system and the government of Turkmenistan. Launched in 2018 by the then-UN resident coordinator, Elena Panova, and being carried energetically by the current UN resident coordinator, Dmitry Shlapachenko, the SDG ambassadors programme is generating ripple effect, its benefits reaching far and wide across the country in so many ways.

This initiative deserves spotlight.

Today’s report is the start of the coverage that will continue for the next several days. On Saturday, Sunday, and Monday we will post on our website some of the reports made by the SDG ambassadors during the event and a ‘flashback’ article. highlighting some aspects of the activities of the SDG ambassadors.

On Tuesday (20 February), we will publish our commentary on the SDG ambassadors programme. In our commentary, we hope to look at some of the benefits of this initiative that were perhaps not envisaged when it was launched in 2018.

All of this will also be included in our Turkmenistan News Bulletin.

With our website attracting more than two million pageviews every month and our Turkmenistan News Bulletin circulated in 29 countries, we are happily lending our platform to carry the message to the wider audience. Ed.

The UN Resident Coordinator’s Office (UN RCO) in Turkmenistan hosted on 15 February 2024 an award ceremony for the SDG youth ambassadors who are completing their tenure (Cohort 2022-2024).

There were 18 SDG ambassadors in this cohort, each responsible for one or two SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals).

The SDG youth ambassadors initiative was launched in 2018 jointly by the UN country team, the National SDGs Centre, the ministry of finance and economy, and the ministry of foreign affairs of Turkmenistan.

Young SDG Ambassadors advocate for Agenda 2030 in Turkmenistan

In the last 4 years about 100 enthusiasts have participated in the contest. they came from all the regions of Turkmenistan to serve as Ambassadors for the Sustainable Development Goals.

Young SDG ambassadors – are socially active people, leaders of their local communities. Each of them advocates for one or two Global Goal among their peers, disseminates the information on sustainable development among youth, and develops a platform for the collaboration at the national and regional levels to build new partnerships for SDGs.

The UN system, the Turkmen government, and the diplomatic missions and international organizations based in Turkmenistan engage the SDG ambassadors on regular basis.

Here is the speech made by Dmitry Shlapachenko, the UN Resident Coordintor in Turkmenistan at the award ceremony:

Dear SDG Ambassadors, Dear youth, Dear colleagues, Ladies and gentlemen,

Today we have gathered here to celebrate the achievements of extraordinary young people – the Ambassadors of Sustainable Development Goals – SDG Ambassadors of the 2022-2024 cohort. These young individuals are the true heroes of our time, who are not afraid of challenges and believe in a brighter future.

Your tireless efforts, enthusiasm, and innovative approach have played a crucial role in raising awareness about the Sustainable Development Goals in the country and mobilizing society for collective achievement of these goals, impacting the communities you live in. You inspire the youth, initiate projects aimed at addressing important environmental, social, and economic issues.

I particularly want to highlight the ambassadors’ contribution in 2023 to the organization of Local Conferences of Youth on climate change (LCOY) in the regions and Ashgabat, inclusive festivals in Ashgabat and Dashoguz, as well as Turkmenistan’s first Model UN conference – TAMUN. These events serve as a bright example of what can be achieved through determination and collaboration.

Today, we not only celebrate achievements but also look towards the future. Soon, we will announce the selection of new SDG Ambassadors for the 2024-2025 cohort. I invite all young people striving to contribute to sustainable development to participate in this process. After all, SDG Ambassadors play a crucial role in Turkmenistan’s achievement of the SDGs by 2030. Thanks to your efforts and enthusiasm, we can build a more sustainable future for all.

I take this opportunity to thank all SDG Ambassadors for their outstanding work. Your leadership and dedication inspire us all.

Mohammad Fayazi, UNICEF Representative in Turkmenistan, also addressed the gathering. He underlined the importance of the SDG ambassadors and said that they play a crucial role in raising the awareness about the SDGs in Turkmenistan.

He emphasized that their advocacy and outreach efforts have contributed to mobilizing the communities, fostering the dialogue, and inspiring the action toward achieving the SDGs, especially among the youth in the country.

Fayazi spoke about the remarkable achievements and impact made by the SDG ambassadors during their mission and highlighted the key UNICEF events and initiatives organized and implemented with the support of the SDG ambassadors.

He reiterated that UN in Turkmenistan remains committed in supporting the youth-led initiatives and empowering the young people as the agents of change in Turkmenistan.

Some presentations made by SDG ambassadors will be included in the forthcoming coverage of the event.

This is the list of the SDG ambassadors in Cohort 2022-2024:

№ Name SDG 1 Baymuhammedowa Annabibi SDG 5, 10 2 Enejan Achilova SDG 13 3 Guljan Muhammetnurova SDG 17, 4 4 Gulshat Ayydova Coordinator of Cohort, SDG 13 & 12 5 Jepbarberdi Gurbanmuradov SDG 4 6 Kerwenmyrat Myradov SDG 11 7 Mahri Durdymyradova SDG 9, 7 8 Mahrijemal Meredova SDG 3, 2 9 Maral Allaberdyyeva SDG 4, 8 10 Nowruz Nurberdiyev SDG 16, 5 11 Sabrina Guseynova SDG 13 12 Saida Halmamatova SDG 4 13 Shabibi Beshimova SDG 5, 1 14 Shaylyeva Selbi SDG 4, 3 15 Shemshat Atayeva SDG 13, 15 16 Shukurgeldi Myradov Coordinator of Cohort, SDG 17 & 3 17 Weliyeva Mengli SDG 8, 1 18 Yupar Egirjayeva SDG 6

Here are some pictures from the event: