Turkmen and South Korean Shipbuilders Forge Ahead with Joint Project

The Balkan Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant in Turkmenistan and South Korea’s Koryo Shipbuilding Industry Technology Co., Ltd. (KSIT) have begun the practical implementation of their joint venture for building two 6,100-ton dry cargo vessels. The contract for this project was signed in September 2023.

On 29 January 2024, representatives from KSIT and the Balkan shipyard management met to finalize an action plan for carrying out the agreement.

The parties discussed proposals for training specialists working in the production structure of the Balkan plant.

Specific steps towards obtaining ISO certification for the Balkan plant, adhering to international standards, were addressed.

KSIT representatives made a tour of the facilities provided by the Balkan plant to house personnel involved in the shipbuilding project.

Koryo Shipbuilding Industry Technology Co., Ltd. is a member of the Korean Marine Equipment Association (KOMEA), which brings together 286 Korean marine equipment manufacturers. ///nCa, 7 February 2024

 

 

