Turkmenistan and S.Korea to forge railroad cooperation

On 20 September 2023 the top-management of the “Turkmendemiryollary” Agency [Turkmen Railways] held a videoconference meeting with the representatives of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Korea, Korea Railroad Corporation, as well as the Korea National Railway state-owned company, the embassy of Turkmenistan to Korea reported.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Turkmen side expressed its strong interest in strengthening cooperation with Korean government entities and private companies involved in railroad construction, railway electrification, signaling, railroad infrastructure construction, and other related fields.

Both sides emphasized the high level of bilateral cooperation in various fields, including political, diplomatic, parliamentary, economic, trade, and technological spheres.

They also agreed on the need to conduct face-to-face bilateral negotiations to have more concrete talks on the participation of Korean government agencies and companies in Turkmenistan’s strategic railroad projects. In this regard, they agreed to explore the possibility of arranging a visit of Korean railroad officials to Turkmenistan in late October or early November 2023.

The Turkmen side expressed its appreciation for the Korean side’s strong interest in developing bilateral cooperation and invited representatives of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Korea, Korea Railroad Corporation, and Korea National Railway to visit Turkmenistan to attend the upcoming 16th Central Asia-the Republic of Korea Cooperation Forum, which is scheduled to be held in Ashgabat on 1 November 2023.

At the end of the meeting, both sides expressed their appreciation for each other’s mutual interest and expressed their hope for the soonest successful results of bilateral cooperation in the field of railroad transportation.

Recently, the Turkmen Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant “Balkan” and the Korean company “Koryo Shipbuilding Industry Technology Co., Ltd.” (KSIT) have signed a contract for the joint construction of two dry cargo vessels with a capacity of 6,100 tons.///nCa, 24 September 2023

